Chicago mayor breaks council tie on symbolic measure seeking cease-fire in Israel-Hamas War

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over a city council meeting as its members discuss a symbolic resolution calling for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas on Jan. 31, 2024, in Chicago. The resolution passed by a vote of 24 to 23 after Johnson cast the tie-breaker. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WISH) — The Chicago City Council on Wednesday passed a controversial resolution that calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas War.

The nonbinding measure narrowly passed 24-23, with, Chicago media report, a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The vote came after the council last week passed a resolution supporting an international day of Holocaust awareness.

The resolution passed Wednesday specifically calls on Congress and President Joe Biden to “facilitate a lasting peace in Gaza starting with a permanent cease-fire,” NBC Chicago reported.

Pro-Palestinian groups supported the measure, as did “some” Jewish groups opposed to the war, which began Oct. 7 with a Hamas attack and kidnappings on southern Israel.

The television station quoted the national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Hatem Abudayyeh, as saying that now “we move onward to use this victory as inspiration to continue demanding that Genocide Joe Biden stop supporting the genocide against our people,.”

Mainstream Jewish groups denounced the resolution calling it dangerous, according to the outlet.

“Mayor Johnson and City Council members could have drafted a resolution that supports a ceasefire, advocates for increased humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, demands the unconditional release of hostages, and calls for the dismantling of the terrorist organization Hamas,” said a statement from the Jewish United Fund and ADL Midwest, NBC Chicago reported. “Instead, they advocated for a one-sided resolution that divides our city, emboldens Hamas, and dangerously undermines U.S. global influence.”