TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – The company that claims to have invented the chicken sandwich has once again been named America’s favorite fast food chain.

Chick-Fil-A has taken the top spot on the American Customer Satisfaction Index for four years in a row.

The ACSL is based on input from nearly 23,000 consumers.

Chick-Fil-A scored an 86 on the ACSL’s 100-point scale.

That’s one point lower than the chain got last year, but it still outpaced competitors like Panera Bread, Arby’s, and Chipotle.