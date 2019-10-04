Chicken salad sandwiches, burritos sold at convenience stores recalled

The Market Sandwich Mega Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad is one of several sandwiches in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall issued Oct. 3, 2019. (Photo Provided/FDA)

(WISH) — Chicken salad sandwiches and burritos sold nationally in convenience stores and groceries are being recalled due to possible contamination from an organism that can cause fatal infections.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted the recall from Minnesota-based E.A. Sween Co. on Thursday. The online recall shows images of the products.

The sandwiches and burritos may contain listeria. The bacteria can can serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and other people will weakened immune systems, the FDA said. Short-term symptoms may include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Georgia-based Tip Top Poultry Inc. issued the initial recall. Tip Top Poultry provides an ingredient to two of E.A. Sween’s suppliers, Illinois-based The Suter Co. Inc. that provides chicken salad products and Chicago-based Baja Foods LLC that provides burritos.

“Retailers have been instructed to remove affected products from store shelves and inventory immediately,” the recall said. “Customer partners with questions are asked to call our Customer Service hotline at 1-800-328-8184 and select #6 for information and refund instructions.”

Here is a list of affected products: