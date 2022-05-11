National

Child dies of suspected fentanyl overdose, parents arrested

by: Associated Press
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say parents have been arrested in the death of a 15-month-old toddler after the child was found unresponsive in their home where police found fentanyl.

The child died at a hospital. Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christian Mahurin said Wednesday that 26-year-old Evan Frostick and 23-year-old Madison Bernard were arrested Monday at their Santa Rosa apartment and booked for alleged cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death.

Police found 2½ to 3 grams of suspected fentanyl and paraphernalia in a bedroom where the child was found. It was not immediately known if they have attorneys to speak on their behalf. They are scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday.

