Chimpanzee killed by deputy after attacking owner’s daughter

FILE PHOTO: ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 13: A chimpanzee waiting for frozen fruits on August 13, 2020 in Rome, Italy. A heatwave has swept over much of Europe with high temperatures. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

PENDLETON, Ore. (KPTV via CNN) — A chimpanzee was killed after it attacked a woman in Pendleton over the weekend, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies, along with Pendleton police and the Pendleton Fire Department, were called out to Reith Road at 8 a.m. for a report of a large male chimpanzee that was out of its cage and had bitten a 50-year-old woman multiple times.

The owner of the chimpanzee reported her daughter was trapped in the basement bedroom and needed medical attention. To help the woman, the sheriff’s office said a deputy, at the request of the owner, put down the chimp by shooting it once.

The owner and her daughter were then taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment. The daughter reportedly suffered several bites to her torso, arms and legs.

The sheriff’s office said the chimpanzee had been residing with its owner for about 17 years.

