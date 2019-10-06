Close call caught on camera when deer crashes through salon window

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WISH) — It was a very scary day at a hair salon on New York’s Long Island Saturday when a deer came crashing through the front door. The frightening moment was caught on camera.

The deer can be seen jumping headfirst into a glass window and leaping over a customer’s head before running to the break room, circling back to the front of the salon and smashing its way through the front door.

The shop owner said at first she thought a car crashed into the salon.

A woman who was sitting on a couch near the window was hit by the deer when it jumped inside the store. She had leg and head pain and was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The salon owner said besides the shattered window, there was no significant damage done to the salon.

CNN contributed to this report.