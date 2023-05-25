CNN to host Republican town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence June 7

(CNN) — CNN will host a town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence early next month in Iowa, the network announced Thursday.

The town hall will be moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash on Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET from Grand View University in Des Moines.

Pence, who served as vice president from 2017 to 2021, has been positioning himself as a presidential candidate for months, though he has yet to officially enter the 2024 race. Pence has said he expects to make a decision on a campaign “before the month of June is out.”

During the town hall, Pence will field questions from Bash and a live audience that will include Iowa Republicans and Iowa voters, who say they plan to pre-register to take part in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the Republican Party of Iowa and pledge to appear in person at the caucuses.

It’s the third of CNN’s presidential town halls. The network previously hosted one with former President Donald Trump and announced on Wednesday one featuring Nikki Haley on June 4.

Pence’s expected entry into the Republican primary comes as his former presidential counterpart, Trump, is leading the Republican field. The two men had a public falling out over the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and the former vice president has said the Republican Party needs to move on from Trump.

The town hall will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available.