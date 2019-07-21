Coast Guard rescues woman, 3 dogs from bottom of cliff

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WISH) — A woman and her three dogs are safe after they were rescued by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Michigan.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the woman and her husband had been hiking with their dogs in Ludington on Thursday.

Ludington is about an hour and a half northwest of Grand Rapids.

They climbed down a hill, near Lake Michigan, but could not get back up due to loose rocks and sand.

On Friday, the husband managed to climb back up and get help.

The U.S. Coast guard shared video of the rescue and crews were seen airlifting the woman and her dogs to safety.

