Colman Domingo will play Joe Jackson in ‘Michael,’ the Michael Jackson biopic

Colman Domingo arrives at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Colman Domingo, fresh off his Oscar nomination, has joined the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” to play the pop star’s domineering father, Joe Jackson.

Lionsgate announced Thursday that Domingo has been cast in Antoine Fuqua’s currently-in-production film. On Tuesday, Domingo was nominated for best actor by the Academy Awards for his performance as the civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in “Rustin.”

Joe Jackson, who died in 2018, was the controversial patriarch of the musical family, launching the Jackson 5 and the solo careers of Michael and Janet. But he was also an alienating manager and abusive father whose children, later in life, distanced themselves from him.

Newcomer Jaafar Jackson, nephew to Michael Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the film produced by Graham King (“Bohemian Rhapsody”). The film is being made with involvement of the Michael Jackson estate.

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon,” said Domingo in a statement. “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

“Michael” is scheduled to open in theaters in April next year.