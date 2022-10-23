National

Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks

Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. While working full time for Chipotle, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from the restaurant chain. After that, she enrolled in the company’s free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen companies have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade.

They see the programs as a way to recruit and retain workers in a tight labor market or train them for management positions.

For hourly employees, the programs remove the financial barriers of obtaining a degree.

Thousands of people are now taking advantage of the benefits and the chance to earn a free degree can be life-changing. But some critics question whether the programs are papering over deeper problems, like pay so low that workers can’t afford college without them or hours so erratic that it’s too hard to go to school in person.