Consumer inflation slows to lowest rate in 3 years

People shop at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, July 4, 2022. The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer the war in Ukraine drags on. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(CNN) — Inflation continues to loosen its grip on American consumers, with price hikes slowing by the most in three and a half years.

The Consumer Price Index, a measurement of price changes for a commonly purchased basket of goods and services, briskly retreated from a 2.9% rate in July to 2.5% in August, the lowest since February 2021 and a rate that matches the average seen in 2018, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.2%, unchanged from July.

Economists were expecting the annual rate would slow significantly last month to 2.6% annually, according to FactSet. That’s in part due to favorable year-ago comparisons: Last summer’s gas price spike jolted inflation higher in August 2023.

