Coroner IDs 6 people killed in Sacramento mass shooting

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
by: ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento County coroner has identified the six people who were killed in the weekend mass shooting in California’s capital city. Twelve people were wounded and authorities were still searching Monday for at least two shooters.

The coroner had released one of the victims’ names on Sunday and the remaining five were identified on Monday.

The three women who were killed are Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21.

The three male victims are Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

