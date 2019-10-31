Couple says they were kicked out of restaurant for Native American costumes

LEWISTON, Idaho (WISH) — A couple says they were kicked out of a restaurant for their Native Americans costumes but the restaurant says there is more to the story.

KLEW reports that a woman posted on Facebook about being kicked out of Shari’s on Saturday because of the costumes.

But the restaurant says that’s not the case.

Shari’s spokesperson Lisa Amore says that a group of intoxicated people came into the restaurant following a Halloween party.

She says the group started making “war cries” in the presence of Native American customers.

“At one point, they started making war cries in a certain part of the restaurant and becoming disruptive,” Amore said. “And in fact, at that time also, there were a number of customers in the restaurant who were also Native American.”

Staffers at the restaurant said they asked them to quiet down. When they did, they say the couple started making offensive comments at restaurant staff, including their waitress and the chef, both of whom are Native American.

“They were asked to leave because of their offensive conduct and behavior and comments towards our staff and our guests,” Amore said.

Lewiston is close to the Nez Pierce Indian Reservation.

The woman has since deleted the post, but a screenshot has gone viral with Shari’s receiving praise for how the situation was handled.

Amore said the couple is not banned from the restaurant.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.