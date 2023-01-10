National

CPSC issues renewed recall for Fisher Price sleepers

by: Divine Triplett
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a recall has been issued for Fisher Price Rock ‘n Play sleepers.

This product has been sold at many stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. It retailed for about $40-$149. About 4.7 million have been sold.

The CPSC says infant fatalities have happened in the sleepers after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

There have been approximately 100 infant fatalities reported after using the sleeper, including 70 since the original recall was announced four years ago in 2019.

