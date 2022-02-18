National

Crash of more than 100 vehicles closes I-39 in central Illinois

A sign along Illinois State Road 24 in El Paso in July 2018 shows directions onto I-39 and U.S. 51. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

EL PASO, Illinois (WISH) — A crash involving more than a 100 vehicles happened Thursday afternoon along a rural stretch of I-39 during a strong snowstorm, Illinois State Police say.

The crash happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. CST Thursday about halfway between Normal and El Paso, police said in a news release. Interstate 39 southbound will be closed from Normal to Minonk until at least 7:30 a.m. CST Thursday. That reopening time has expanded from what police initially estimated. Traffic was being diverted onto Illinois State Road 251.

Hours after the crash, police were trying to get motorists to warming centers. The temperature at 9 p.m. hovered around 20 degrees.

Hours before the crash, police on social media warned of “high rates of snowfall and blizzard like conditions” and “poor visibility and hazardous travel conditions” for central Illinois through Thursday night.