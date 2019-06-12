Crook caught on stolen church surveillance camera

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — If you’re going to steal a camera, make sure it’s not recording.

“When people steal things from us, it hurts,” said Brian Sheppard, senior pastor.

Leaving vacation Bible school on Monday night, Sheppard noticed one of his church’s cameras was missing.

“We have cameras all over our property. Everything is covered, and they’re all wireless, so they all are connected,” he said.

So when the camera was taken down, it got a clear shot of the crook.

“You wonder how somebody can steal but especially steal from a church,” Sheppard said.

This isn’t the only brush with crime Park View Baptist Church in North Little Rock has dealt with. In January, its awning was destroyed by a rental truck, and, in early 2018, stray bullets appeared to hit the church.

“It hurts that the respect of the Lord’s house was just not there,” Sheppard said.

Recently, “no trespassing” signs were posted.

A replacement camera will be set up by the end of Tuesday.

Sheppard said the greatest help has come from the police department.

“They are out here, boots on the ground every day. We see them on our cameras coming through the property multiple times during the night,” he said.

While this crime happened within seconds, he said he hopes whoever is responsible will receive the long-term help they need.

“If they needed the camera, if they pawned it for, you know, 30 bucks, maybe we could have helped them.”

Vacation Bible school is continuing unabated through Thursday.

If you recognize the person or the car, be sure to call North Little Rock Police.