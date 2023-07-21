Search
Cupkin children’s cups containing lead are recalled

Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children's cups (Image Provided/Consumer Product Safety Commission)
by: Gregg Montgomery
(CNN) — Hundreds of thousands of cups marketed for children have been recalled because they contain lead, the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children’s cups in 8- and 12-ounce sizes were sold in pairs on Amazon and the Cupkin website.

Consumers bought about 346,000 of them over the past five years.

The cups have been found to contain lead levels that exceed the federal government’s limit on the heavy metal. It is considered extremely toxic to children.

Anyone who has one of the cups can request a refund on Cupkin’s website.

