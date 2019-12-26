Dallas Cowboy Collins buys mom home for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WISH) — La’el Collins first left home to play football at Louisiana State University, now he’s a star in the NFL.

But this holiday season he returned to his hometown of Baton Rouge, La. to spend Christmas with his mother, Loyetta Collins. His visit also came with a huge holiday surprise for Loyetta — a brand new house.

“I was totally caught off guard. My standards. I’m truly overwhelmed. This has truly been an awesome Christmas week for me. And I don’t know, I just got in the Christmas spirit. I mean, just over the top,” said Loyetta. “They say momma, you saying and I say, you know, every day is a day of Thanksgiving. I don’t wait until holidays to celebrate. Because God is good everyday.”

From his days at Redemptorist High School to starring at LSU, La’el Collins is now a veteran with the Dallas Cowboys, and he will always take care of his own in Baton Rouge, especially the one who has been a constant in his life from day one.

“This is a special moment man. I’m just lost for words, man. Just a special moment, and I’m so happy,” said La’el. “Just extremely blessed to be in a position to be able to do this for my family.”

The big surprise was caught on camera.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.