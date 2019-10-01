Dallas jury convicts ex-cop in neighbor’s death

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger, right, arrives for jury selection in her murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courthouse in downtown Dallas. The murder trial for a Guyger who shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed black man in his Dallas apartment is set for opening arguments Monday Sept. 23, 2019. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP File)

DALLAS (AP) — A white former Dallas police officer has been found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of her unarmed, black neighbor in his apartment.

A jury convicted Amber Guyger Tuesday in the killing of Botham Jean in September 2018.

Guyger was off-duty but still in uniform after a long shift when she shot the 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia.

At trial, Guyger apologized for killing Jean and said she feared for her life upon finding the door unlocked of what she thought was her apartment.

Guyger’s lawyers called the shooting a “tragic, but innocent” mistake.

Prosecutors questioned how Guyger missed numerous signs that she was at the wrong apartment.

Jean was unarmed and had been eating ice cream before Guyger entered his apartment.