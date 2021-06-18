National

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies while practicing for a world record motorcycle jump

WISH-TV file photo
by: By Andy Rose, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Daredevil Alex Harvill died Thursday while practicing for a world record motorcycle ramp jump, officials in Washington state said. He was 28 years old.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said in a written statement Thursday.

Harvill, who lived in Ephrata, Washington, was hoping to break the record of a 351-foot jump, according to the Moses Lake Airshow, where his attempt was scheduled on Thursday.

Video of the practice jump at the Grant County International Airport posted to social media showed Harvill’s motorcycle running directly into the top edge of the large dirt berm being used as his landing ramp, with Harvill thrown from the bike.

He was trying to break the record set by Australia’s Robbie Maddison on March 29, 2008, according to Guinness World Records.

Harvill already owned a Guinness World Record of his own, with a 297-foot dirt-to-dirt jump in 2013.

“Coroner Morrison’s staff will conduct an autopsy on Friday to confirm the cause and manner of death, which is normal procedure,” the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD, Lawrence police investigating series of sexual assaults on east side

Crime Watch 8 /

This giant prehistoric rhino was the biggest land mammal to walk the Earth

News /

The oat milk wars are just beginning

Business /

Conflicts involving an R. Kelly lawyer arise ahead of his trial

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image