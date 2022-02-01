National

Dashcam video shows man firing shots through his own windows in alleged road rage incident

MIAMI (WISH) — Dashcam video shows a man firing through his own vehicle windows in what police are describing as a road rage case.

It happened on I-95 in Miami last June.

Police say Eric Popper changed lanes and cut another driver off.

Officer say that driver honked at Popper, tailgated him then eventually passed Popper and threw something at his vehicle.

That’s when police say Popper pulled his gun and fired it at the other vehicle eleven times.

Popper said he had thought the other driver shot at him.

No one was injured.

Popper has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The other driver, Rene Suarez, has been charged with criminal mischief for throwing an object at Popper’s vehicle.