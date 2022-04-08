National

Death penalty possible in Vegas boy’s body-in-freezer case

FILE - This booking photo provided by Clark County Detention Center shows Brandon Lee Toseland, of Las Vegas, following his arrest on murder and kidnapping charges, Feb. 22, 2022. A prosecutor said Friday, April 8, 2022, the death penalty will be considered in the case of Toseland, who is accused of kidnapping and killing a 4-year-old boy and hiding the body in a freezer while keeping the boy's mother captive. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)
by: KEN RITTER, Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor says the death penalty will be considered in the case of a Las Vegas man accused of kidnapping and killing a 4-year-old boy and hiding the body in a freezer while keeping the boy’s mother captive.

A state court judge on Friday postponed Brandon Lee Toseland’s arraignment on 10 charges including murder, kidnapping and child abuse in the death of the boy and domestic battery against the child’s mother.

Toseland has been jailed without bail since his arrest Feb. 22, after the boy’s 7-year-old sister gave her teacher notes saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl’s brother was dead at Toseland’s house.

Defense attorney Augustus Claus said Toseland will plead not guilty.

