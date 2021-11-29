National

Death row inmate who survived a botched execution attempt dies of cancer

FILE - This undated photo from the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Doyle Lee Hamm. The Alabama inmate whose lethal injection was halted because medical staff couldn't find a suitable vein for the execution has died of natural causes almost four years later, his lawyer said. Hamm, who was convicted in the slaying of a motel clerk in 1987, died of natural causes on death row on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2021 longtime attorney Bernard Harcourt said in an blog post. He was 64. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)

(CNN) — An Alabama death row inmate who survived a botched execution attempt in 2018 has died.

Doyle Hamm passed away Sunday morning from lymphatic cancer, according to his attorney, Bernard Harcourt. Hamm was diagnosed with the disease in 2014, his attorney said.

Hamm was sentenced to die for the 1987 murder of a motel clerk.

The State of Alabama attempted to execute Hamm by lethal injection in February 2018, but failed after staff and medical personnel worked for 2 1/2 hours to find veins in his groin, feet and legs.

After the execution was aborted, Alabama correction officials denied there was any problem with the procedure and said they halted it when they ran out of time before the midnight execution deadline.

Harcourt called the execution attempt “botched and bloody” at the time, and Hamm sued for his death sentence to be vacated, claiming the painful procedure was cruel and unusual punishment.

Hamm was on death row at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama, at the time of his death, Harcourt said.