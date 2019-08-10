Delaware becomes first no-kill state for shelter animals in the US

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – America has its first no-kill state for shelter animals — Delaware.

The nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society, which is working with shelters, animal welfare organizations and government agencies across the country to make America a no-kill country by 2025, announced the news at their annual conference in Dallas, Texas.

Linda Torelli, director of marketing for the Brandywine Valley SPCA, which has three locations in Delaware and cares for more than 14,000 animals each year, credited a multipronged approach with helping the First State achieve no-kill status.

