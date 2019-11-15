Deputies nab traffic-stopping pig

BUSH, La. (WISH) — A pair of Louisiana deputies were called to deal with a different type of traffic hazard on Thursday — a big, black, ornery pig.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Highway 1082 at Thornhill Road in Bush, La., on Thursday for reports of a pig causing traffic issues.

It’s unclear how long the pursuit of the pig lasted, but the department posted photos of two deputies detaining the animal on their Facebook page saying, “you never know what the day will bring.”

The pig was taken to Parish Animal Control to be held until its owner can be located.

Anyone with information about the pig’s owner was asked to call St. Tammany Parish Animal Services at 985-809-0183.