Deputies: North Carolina woman cut off husband’s penis

Victoria Frabutt, of Newport, North Carolina is charged with malicious castration after a brutal attack on her husband. (Photo Provided/Carteret County Sheriff’s Office)

NEWPORT, N.C. (WAVY) — A North Carolina woman has been charged with malicious castration after she allegedly severed her husband’s penis.

Deputies also charged Victoria Frabutt, 56, of Newport, with kidnapping.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the couple’s home around 4 a.m. Tuesday. James Frabutt, 61, reported that his wife tied him up, then pulled out a knife.

Deputies recovered his body part and put it on ice. Meanwhile, Frabutt was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville; his condition was not immediately known.

Major Jason Wank told WITN the motive for the act is still unclear.

Victoria Frabutt is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Her first court appearance is Wednesday.