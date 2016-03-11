DiGiorno pizzas, Stouffer’s meals recalled for glass in food

NEW YORK (AP/WISH) – Nearly three million boxes of frozen DiGiorno pizzas, Stouffer’s lasagnas and Lean Cuisine meals are being recalled after customers said they found pieces of glass in their food.
Nestle USA, the company behind the brands, said no injuries have been reported.
The food maker said the glass may have come from the spinach used in the recalled products. It said an investigation is ongoing.
The recall covers about 2.98 million individual boxes, including four varieties of DiGiorno pizzas, five types of Lean Cuisine meals, four Stouffer’s lasagnas and one Stouffer’s spinach souffle. Nestle USA listed each recalled product on its website, including the production codes on the boxes and the “Best Before Dates.”
Included in the recall:
- DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Spinach and Garlic Pizza
- DiGiorno Rising Crust Spinach and Mushroom Pizza
- DiGiorno pizzeria Thin Crust Spinach and Mushroom Pizza
- DiGiorno pizzeria Tuscan-style Chicken Pizza
- Lean Cuisine Spinach and Mushroom Pizza
- Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
- Lean Cuisine Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli
- Lean Cuisine Spinach, Artichoke & Chicken Panini
- Lean Cuisine Mushroom Mezzaluna Ravioli
- Stouffer’s Vegetable Lasagna (10 oz., 37 oz. and 96 oz. sizes)
- Stouffer’s Spinach Soufflé
- Stouffer’s Chicken Lasagna
For more information, click here.