Disney, Universal, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld announce closures as Irma nears

NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say three children have been rescued from the back of a U-Haul truck that was carrying drugs in Tennessee, and three North Carolinians have been charged in the case.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told reporters Monday that a bystander in Cocke County called authorities last week to report seeing children being locked in the truck. Trooper Owen Caudill pulled over the U-Haul and found a 1-year-old, 5-year-old and 8-year-old locked in the back. Temperatures hovered in the low 90s.