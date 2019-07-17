Disneyland has apparently become a ‘ghost town’

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KRON) – If you want to visit Disneyland to take a selfie in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle without any photobombs or maybe enjoy an empty boat ride on “It’s A Small World,” now’s your chance to go!

Disneyland is apparently a “ghost town” right now and it’s all due to the recent opening of the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Land that opened just a couple months ago.

The $1 billion, 14-acre expansion has prompted crowd-controlling measures including special reservations, banning annual pass holders, and removing food carts to make sure the park wouldn’t be more overcrowded than usual.

However, that reservation embargo was lifted this week, resulting in what some are documenting as an “empty” Disneyland.

Well #Disneyland is empty pretty much everyday pic.twitter.com/76ZNKUfrk6 — Ademir Villacorta (@Ademir818) June 28, 2019

It's Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday. But before I can finish singing Rebecca Black songs, I have the fun stuff from the SCNG Entertainment Squad this week. Follow along for 7 of them. (📸 of an empty Fantasyland at #Disneyland by @jeffgritchen) pic.twitter.com/9NZzT5Smw3 — Vanessa Franko (@vanessafranko) July 12, 2019

I said I would pay double for a half empty Disneyland. I think I got my wish. My AP this year was $1399. My first AP in the 90s was $99. Yep, 14x. pic.twitter.com/c2tZOTZ6Nk — パスホール (@APasshole) July 15, 2019

Disneyland is empty today – still! pic.twitter.com/xe8vzIWySP — Matthew Rodriguez (@MattDotDisney) July 11, 2019

So like, does no one go to Disneyland anymore or? pic.twitter.com/pELwA0G3T1 — ✨Francis Dominic✨ (@frncissdominc) July 15, 2019

goodmorning my body hurts so bad- disneyland was so empty yesterday i literally went on 16 rides — maddy 🥂 (@flwryoufeast) July 8, 2019

Disneyland has been so empty lately it’s crazy lol — 👨🏽‍🚀 (@TDE_CHRIS) July 11, 2019

Adventureland is pretty empty this morning, 10min wait for Indy & 5min for Jungle Cruise. #disneyland ^@skubersky pic.twitter.com/MXFifP8JsS — TheUnofficialGuides (@TheUGseries) June 28, 2019

DCA is empty. It’s like they opened something new at Disneyland today or something? @RopeDropRadio pic.twitter.com/v2NQU1ajPU — Brian Flock (@brianflock) June 24, 2019

This apparently won’t last forever though, so if you dig empty streets and rides are your style – head there now!

According to the OC Register, this “deserted” Disneyland can be due to a number of factors.

As we mentioned earlier, Galaxy’s Edge opened just a couple months ago, so the majority of visitors could be headed to the new attraction instead.

Additionally, keep in mind the crowd-control measures implemented at Disneyland affect annual passholders, who are barred for the months of June through August.

The publication reports the more than a million passholders would normally account for the space filled during the blocked-out months.

Disney has also been working on how to best deal with the increased crowds at the park by re-analyzing its infrastructure to figure out how to improve traffic flow and access.

Disney released a statement in response, saying in part it is “incredibly focused on delivering a great guest experience for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy Edge…” and “with all of our new offerings, advanced planning and innovative technology, has resulted in incredible feedback and satisfaction from our guests.”



