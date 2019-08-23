Doctors find brown recluse spider in woman’s ear

A live Brown Recluse Spider crawl in a dish at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History, Wednesday, March 30, 2011, in Washington. Spring brings people back outside just as the mosquitoes, ticks, yellow jackets and other bugs emerge to bug us. Though some can pose real threats, such as Lyme disease or life-threatening allergic reactions, most of the time bug bites in this country are just an itchy nuisance. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) — A story out of Kansas City, Missouri is the stuff nightmares are made of. A brown recluse spider was found living in a woman’s ear.

“I woke up Tuesday morning hearing a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear,” said Susie Torres.

Susie went to a Kansas City medical clinic to have her ear checked out. That’s when she heard the news.

“Ran out and said ‘I’m going to go get a couple more people’ and said ‘I think you have an insect in there’..I didn’t panic because I did not know exactly what is was until she came back in and told me it was a spider,” explained Torres. “They had a few tools and worked their magic and got it out.”

Once the spider was out Torres, unsurprisingly had a few questions about her eight-legged guest.

“Just why, where, what and how? I never thought that they would crawl in your ear or any part of your body,” she said.

Doctors then told Torres the spider in her ear was a brown recluse — a venomous spider.

“She said she looked and I looked OK and that I was lucky that I didn’t get bitten by this recluse,” explained Torres.

Now Torres is taking some extra precaution when she goes to bed at night.

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ear last night because I did not have any ear plugs, I’m pretty terrified of the spiders.”

Bites from brown recluse spiders can result in fever, chills, increased sweating, nausea and headaches.