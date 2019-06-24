Dog adopted after photo of him waiting for dead owner goes viral

BOONTON, N.J. (WFLA) – One of the saddest pictures you’ve ever seen is getting happy results.

NorthStar Pet Rescue in Boonton, N.J, working with Eleventh Hour Rescue in Randolph, N.J, shared a heartbreaking photo of a three-year-old Lab mix named Moose, sitting beside his owner’s empty hospital bed. His owner had recently passed away, and Moose was waiting for him to come home.

The photo, posted initially on Monday, has since been shared over 4,000 times.

*** 6/22/19 Update: MOOSE HAS BEEN ADOPTED by a wonderful family who will care for and love him for the rest of his…Posted by NorthStar Pet Rescue on Monday, June 17, 2019

However, it did not take long for Moose to find a new home. Eleventh Hour Rescue updated their post-Saturday. “MOOSE HAS BEEN ADOPTED by a wonderful family who will care for and love him for the rest of his life! Here is Moose pictured with his new human siblings (Mom & Dad were a bit camera shy). Thank you again to everyone who shared his story!”