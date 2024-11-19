Trump chooses TV Dr. Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Mehmet Oz, the former host of "The Dr. Oz Show," poses atop his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump says he is nominating Dr. Mehmet Oz, who hosted a long-running television talk show, to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country,” Trump said in a statement.

“He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget.”

Oz unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican in 2022 and as a an outspoken supporter of Trump.