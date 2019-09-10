Driver dies, several injured in school bus crash in Mississippi

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WATN) – A school bus crash in North Mississippi has left the bus driver dead and several others injured.

The wreck happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 72 in Benton County. According to the Benton County School District, there were students on the bus going to the elementary, middle and high school in Ashland.

The Benton County Schools superintendent says the driver, Chester Cole, died. Cole may have suffered a heart attack, according to WATN.

WATN was told at least nine children were injured. Eight were taken to Le Bonheur in Memphis, and four of those children had to be airlifted. At least two children are listed in critical condition. The ninth child was taken to Methodist in Olive Branch, unknown condition.