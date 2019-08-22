Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tops list of highest-paid actors

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2015, file photo Dwayne Johnson, left, and Lauren Hashian arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Johnson announced his wedding to Hashian on Instagram. A photo of the couple was posted on the social media site, showing them both wearing white. The post also said the date of their apparent nuptials, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in his native Hawaii. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN/WRIC) — Actor Dwayne Johnson is making a rock-solid paycheck thanks to his recent roles.

Johnson, also known as “The Rock” topped the latest Forbes’ list of best-paid actors.

The magazine says he ranked in close to $90 million dollars between June 2018 to June 2019.

Johnson’s recent film and television credits include “Hobbs and Shaw” and “Ballers” This winter, he stars in “Jumanji: The Next Level,” a sequel to the 2017 box-office hit.

Johnson is also raising eyebrows in the athletic department, raking in royalties from his of shoes and clothing.