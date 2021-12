National

Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby

This undated photo provided by the Audubon Zoo on Monday, Dec. 27, 2022 shows a male infant Sumatran orangutan born to Menari at the zoo in New Orleans on Friday, Christmas Eve. His twin was stillborn, officials at the Audubon Zoo said Monday. (Audubon Zoo via Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male baby, but his twin brother died in the womb.

Officials at the Audubon Zoo said in a news release Monday that 12-year-old Menari gave birth to one baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately. But she was having problems after that.

A team of on-call medical professionals was brought in, including local OBGYN and neonatology specialists who usually treat humans.

They anesthetized Menari, and ultrasound showed that the second baby was dead and badly positioned.

The medical team was able to remove it without a Cesarean section.