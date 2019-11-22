Escaped Missouri inmate found in makeshift shelter in Delaware

(WISH) — An escaped inmate got pretty clever when it came to hiding out.

Federal marshals say they recently found Drake Kately in a makeshift shelter in Delaware.

Kately previously escaped from a Missouri jail in September. He was facing gun and burglary charges when he managed to get away.

Marshals found him in a hut made from fallen trees.

Authorities were led to Delaware after multiple tips. Kately had friends and family in the area.

He was taken into custody and will be extradited back to Missouri to face charges.

This isn’t the first time Kately has escaped custody, according to authorities.

