Ex-Capitol Police officer found guilty of obstruction in January 6 probe

Jon Cherry/Getty Images
by: Holmes Lybrand
 (CNN) — Former US Capitol Police officer Michael Riley was found guilty of obstruction on Friday for deleting his own Facebook message telling a friend to remove portions of a post that person made about entering the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

But the jury in Washington, DC, couldn’t reach a verdict on a second obstruction count Riley faced for suggesting to the Facebook friend that he take down parts of his post, a move that federal prosecutors had alleged hampered their criminal investigation.

