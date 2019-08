MOORESVILLE, NC – DECEMBER 06: Dale Earnhardt Jr. watches on during the Nationwide 2019 Paint Scheme Reveal at GoPro Motorplex on December 6, 2018 in Mooresville, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- An initial report released by the Federal Aviation Administration revealed more about a plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family.

The description in that FAA report reads, “Aircraft experienced hard landing, bounced, departed runway, and caught fire.”

NTSB officials arrived in Elizabethton Friday morning to investigate the crash.