National

Facebook parent company Meta will lay off 11,000 employees

Signage in front of Meta Platforms headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., on Monday Jan. 31, 2022. Meta Platforms Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on Feb. 2. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CNN) — Facebook parent company Meta on Wednesday said it is laying off 11,000 employees, marking the most significant job cuts in the tech giant’s history.

The job cuts come as Meta confronts a range of challenges to its core business and makes an uncertain and costly bet on pivoting to the metaverse. It also comes amid a spate of layoffs at other tech firms in recent months as the high-flying sector reacts to high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a looming recession.

“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post to employees. “I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go.”

In September, Meta had a headcount of more than 87,000, per a September SEC filing.