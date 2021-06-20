National

Famed escapee Buddy the beefalo adjusting to life in Florida

FILE PHOTO: FEB 15 1978. A crowd turned out when beefalo calf was born on Sieve farm last month.; (Photo By Kenn Bisio/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials at a Florida sanctuary say that a bison hybrid who roamed the woods in Connecticut for months after escaping on the way to a slaughterhouse has adjusted to his new life.

Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville posted on Facebook this month that Buddy the beefalo “has fully integrated into the herd” and has not tried to escape since the second day after he arrived.

The  800- to 900-pound beefalo bolted on Aug. 3, 2020 while being loaded off a truck at a meat processing plant in Plymouth, Connecticut.

He was captured in April after wandering onto a farm.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Will Smith opening up, releasing memoir ‘Will’ in November

Entertainment /

Police: Oregon suspect forced woman to drive him 2K miles

National /

‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ hits top mark at box office

Entertainment /

David’s forecast has showers, then cooler weather.

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image