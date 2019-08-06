Family spots shark feeding frenzy off Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman from Richmond, Va., was able to capture video of about five sharks in a feeding frenzy off Myrtle Beach.

“I saw my husband kind of pointing down at the beach to me and then he made a shark fin with his hands over his head,” said Tara Savedge. Her husband quickly told their children to get out of the water and Savedge had the fast reflexes to hit record on her phone.

Savedge said they saw the sharks just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the beach near 53rd Ave. North. At first, they saw four and then a fifth one became visible a short distance way. The fifth shark can be seen near the edge of the video.

“We saw a whole bunch of fish jump and then the fins showed up right afterward,” she said. “We just couldn’t believe there were so many of them.”

The lifeguards told everyone to get out of the water for about an hour after the sightings, Savedge said.

“I heard it may have been spinner sharks. The lifeguard said they were about four to six feet long.”

Her daughter wasn’t having any more of the ocean on Monday, Savedge said. But her son and nephew were back in the water that afternoon.