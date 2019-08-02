Family uses hidden camera to catch worker raping disabled woman at nursing home

SEATTLE (WISH) — A nursing assistant faces charges after allegedly being caught raping a disabled woman in a nursing home.

KIRO reports that 29-year-old Nshimiyiana Hamzat faces a second-degree rape charge.

Prosecutors say the family of the victim set up a hidden camera inside Foss Home and Village, catching Hazmat repeatedly sexually assaulting their disabled family member.

“I asked him, what you are doing to me? He said to me back, ‘I’m trying to help you, I’m trying to clean you,'” the victim told KIRO.

She says that she felt shame and didn’t immediately tell her family.

“I was feeling that nobody would help me,” she said.

After telling her brother, he bought a camera that looks like a cell phone charger and put it in her room without telling her.

After getting proof of the assault, he said he was unable to eat.

“I was at the same time happy because I catch him but I’m going sick I can’t eat nothing,” he said.

He said he wants action from the facility. The facility says Hazmat has been suspended.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.