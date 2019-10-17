Family’s basement is flooded with 5 inches of animal blood, fat and bones

BAGLEY, Iowa (WISH) — An Iowa family is living a real-life horror movie after their basement flooded with five inches of animal blood, fat and bones.

WHO reports that Nick Lestina and his family believe it was caused by the meat locker next door.

Lestina said he has lived next to Dalh’s Meat Locker for a decade and never had any issues, but believes the company was dumping animal remains down a floor drain that is connected to his pipes.

“I was shocked at first but I had a pretty good idea where it came from,” Lestina said.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health have been working on the issue.

WHO was unable to speak with the meat locker.

“I definitely don’t have thousands of dollars to throw away with this,” Lestina said.

The family said many belongings have been destroyed.