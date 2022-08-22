National

Fauci announces December departure from government service

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.

Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles “the honor of a lifetime.”

Biden praised Fauci in a statement, saying, “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him..”

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pfizer and BioNTech seek FDA authorization for updated Covid-19 booster

Coronavirus /

72% of economists expect a US recession by the middle of next year

National /

In sign of support, US bombers fly over Dubrovnik, Balkans

International /

Small businesses must prepare for the future with GA4

BEO Show /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.