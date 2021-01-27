FBI seeking info in child sex crimes investigation

The FBI is seeking help from the public in identifying the person in this photo. (Provided Photo/FBI)

(WISH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a woman who may have information about a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The woman, who is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was witnessed on a video with a child. The video was thought to be created in October of 2019, according to the FBI.

She is described as a white woman with dark hair. She was also speaking English in the video, investigators say. The FBI also shared additional photos of the woman online.

Currently, there are no leads on her whereabouts.

Tips can be submitted online or via the phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI.