FBI seeks help to find ‘lunch break bandit’ in Phoenix

PHOENIX (CNN) — The FBI released surveillance video Tuesday as it looks for a man they have nicknamed “the lunch break bandit.”

They say the robber has hit nearly a dozen banks in Arizona.

He’s hit nine Valley banks all between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. All but one of the robberies took place at banks that are inside grocery stores.

Robert Scherer of the Phoenix police and an FBI violent crimes task force, said, “There have been times where other employees and even customers within the store don’t even know what’s going on. So, there is an element of that where this person is trying to blend in with the people at the grocery store.”

Since February, the lunch break bandit has been targeting banks with a unique style. He passes the teller a note demanding money usually in the same light disguise and points a handgun at the teller.

Scherer said, “It’s not a full-blown takedown. There is a gun involved. Violence potential is similar to that takedown style.”

This isn’t the worst serial bank robber the Phoenix metropolitan area has seen, but reaching a number of nine bank robberies is certainly alarming and defiant, someone the FBI wants behind bars.

Scherer said, “Hopefully, we can identify this person, lead to an investigation and arrest this person before an additional one is done.”

Wells Fargo has been targeted the most by the lunch break bandit, even striking the one in Mesa on West Guadalupe Road twice. That bank is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help lead police to the identity, arrest and conviction of this man.

Authorities say he wears a blond wig under his baseball cap and carries a black duffel bag, handgun and a note. Officials said he is considered armed and dangerous.