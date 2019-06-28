FDA: Dog food may be linked to canine heart disease

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners to be aware of ingredients in their dog’s food after an investigation connected certain ingredients to canine heart disease.

Many of the foods to look out for are labeled as “grain free” with main ingredients like peas, lentils and potatoes.

The investigation launched in July 2018.

This week the FDA released its third report in the investigation, which includes 16 pet food brands linked to more than 500 cases of canine heart disease.

Those brands include Blue Buffalo, Natural Balance, Nutro and Rachel Ray Nutrish.

The agency is asking pet owners and veterinarians to report any cases of canine heart disease. The investigation is ongoing.