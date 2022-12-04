FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

(AP) — It’s now a lot easier and cheaper for Americans to get hearing aids.
The government recently began allowing the sale of hearing aids without a prescription.
These over-the-counter hearing aids began hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.
They are for people with mild-to-moderate hearing problems — not those with more severe hearing loss.
The Food and Drug Administration estimates that around 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss.
Only about 20% of the people who could use a hearing aid seek help.