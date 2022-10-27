National

FDA delays meeting on over-the-counter birth control pill

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Advisers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have delayed talks about a potential over-the-counter birth control pill.

Perrigo Company, which manufactures the oral contraceptive Opill, said Wednesday that a joint FDA advisory committee had postponed the Nov. 18 meeting where they were expected to discuss the medication.

OPill is a once-daily oral contraceptive pill women can take to prevent pregnancy. It contains progestin instead of estrogen and has been prescribed by doctors for the last 50 years.

Right now, OPill is only available by prescription. Perrigo filed an application with the FDA earlier this year to make it available without one.

If approved, OPill would be the first daily over-the-counter birth control pill ever sold in the U.S.

The FDA has not announced a new date for its November meeting.