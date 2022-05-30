National

FDA: Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A that could potentially be linked to fresh organic strawberries sold at stores nationwide.

At least 17 people in California, Minnesota, and North Dakota have gotten sick as part of the outbreak, and 12 of those people were hospitalized.

People in California, Minnesota, and Canada told the FDA they purchased FreshKampo or HEB brand organic strawberries between March 5 and April 25 and ate the berries before getting sick.

The strawberries were sold at stores including Aldi, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart.

The strawberries in question are past their shelf life, but the FDA says anyone who purchased the affected berries between March 5 and April 25 and then put them in the freezer should throw them away.

Anyone who purchased FreshKampo or HEB brand strawberries between March 5 and April 25, ate those berries in the last two weeks, and has not been vaccinated against hepatitis A should talk to a doctor to see if treatment is needed.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It spreads through contaminated food or water or after close personal contact with someone who is infected. Symptoms include nausea, fatigue, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and a low-grade fever.